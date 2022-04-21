Time for a celebration but can you spot someone you know?
Eight retro Hartlepool and East Durham scenes as we fly the flag for St George's Day

We’ve got flags, bunting and plenty of memories as we get ready for St George’s Day with a step back in time.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 2:50 pm

We are toasting the past by reflecting on scenes from Hartfields, Springwell Flats, the Hartlepool Bell Ringers and the Helford Road Pavilion in Peterlee.

So if you can spot someone celebrating St George’s Day in our retro collection, get in touch and let us know.

1. All dressed up for the day

Judith Hughes and Sheila Boagey were determined to get into the spirit of the occasion at Hartfields in Hartlepool in 2009.

Photo: hm

2. Super at Springwell Flats

All in red and white at Springwell Flats in 2009. In the picture are Sheila McKenzie, Elsie Hetherington, Moira Pattison, Jean Altringham, Jennie Smith, Maureen Hunt, May Wildberg, Jean Carter, Eileen Connolly, and Ruby Bradley.

Photo: TC

3. Heralding the day in 2014

Hartlepool bell ringers Andrew Frost and Barbara Busby marked St George's Day 8 years ago in a very special way.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Happy times at Hartfields

St George's Day at Hartfields retirement village in Hartlepool in 2009. Do you recognise anyone in the photo?

Photo: LH

