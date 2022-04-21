Eight retro Hartlepool and East Durham scenes as we fly the flag for St George's Day

We are toasting the past by reflecting on scenes from Hartfields, Springwell Flats, the Hartlepool Bell Ringers and the Helford Road Pavilion in Peterlee.
So if you can spot someone celebrating St George’s Day in our retro collection, get in touch and let us know.
1. All dressed up for the day
Judith Hughes and Sheila Boagey were determined to get into the spirit of the occasion at Hartfields in Hartlepool in 2009.
2. Super at Springwell Flats
All in red and white at Springwell Flats in 2009. In the picture are Sheila McKenzie, Elsie Hetherington, Moira Pattison, Jean Altringham, Jennie Smith, Maureen Hunt, May Wildberg, Jean Carter, Eileen Connolly, and Ruby Bradley.
3. Heralding the day in 2014
Hartlepool bell ringers Andrew Frost and Barbara Busby marked St George's Day 8 years ago in a very special way.
4. Happy times at Hartfields
St George's Day at Hartfields retirement village in Hartlepool in 2009. Do you recognise anyone in the photo?
