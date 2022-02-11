Eight retro photos of Hartlepool people at work - from shipyards to factories

We are putting some of the town’s workplaces under the spotlight in a retro collection courtesy of the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.

As always, their excellent archives contain wonderful images of people going about their work in times past.

From the Arosa factory to Laings Offshore and CMEW to Sharwoods, we have lots of images for you to reflect on.

Did you have a relative who worked at one of these places? Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Pictured at Sharwoods A group of Sharwoods ladies pose for the camera in the 1980s. Recognise anyone? Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

2. Laings in the picture Office workers and management take time for a photo at Laing Offshore in Graythorp. Did you work there? Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

3. Malhams shoe repairs A cobbler operating a stitching machine at Malhams. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

4. Arosa in the spotlight A scene showing Arosa factory machinery. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.