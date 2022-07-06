Embracing the past with seven great Hartlepool images showing your love for others

The annual day is a perfect chance for you to share a loving moment with that someone special in your life.

And it is our chance to reflect on kisses and hugs that you have shared on camera over the years.

Whether it is sponsored hugs for charity to a kiss for man’s best friend, and even a kiss for good luck, we think they are all worth celebrating and remembering.

So prepare an embracing spotlight on the past which takes in Summerhill, Hartlepool Marina, Springs gym, Seaton Carew and Sacred Heart Primary School.

1. A celebration in 2012 A royal Jubilee kiss for Alex Ferguson from Marion Wilkinson at the Sycamore group Jubilee lunch held in Springs 10 years ago. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: FRANK REID

2. Cuddles for Kiera Cuddles from Megan Costello for her Alaskan Malamute Kiera during the Dogs Day Out event at Summerhill in 2014. Photo: FRANK REID

3. Barley gets a kiss French Bull dog Barley gets a well deserved kiss from owner Caroline Craven during the Dogs Day Out event at Summerhill 8 years ago. Photo: FRANK REID

4. Well done Leah Sacred Heart Primary school pupil Leah Coulson - who did not miss a day at school - gets a kiss from her mum Bev in 2015. Photo: FRANK REID