End of an era: Ten photos of Vera filming in Hartlepool as ITV detective prepares to hang up her hat

ITV’s Vera will not continue into a 15th series after its star Brenda Blethyn leaves the show following two new episodes later this year.
Brenda has played Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope since the show first started back in 2011 and, as these images show, has filmed scenes in different locations across Hartlepool over the years.
1. Farewell
ITV's Vera comes to an emotional end after 14 years as Brenda Blethyn decides to leave the show. Photo: TC
2. Film set
Camera crews set about filming Vera along the Headland in 2014. Photo: TC
3. Little bit chilly
Brenda Blethyn wraps up warm as she films along the headland in 2020. Photo: Kevin Brady
4. Signature coat
Brenda Blethyn pictured during filming at the Headland in 2014. Photo: TC