Brenda Blethyn looks happy to be filming along the Headland in 2020.Brenda Blethyn looks happy to be filming along the Headland in 2020.
Brenda Blethyn looks happy to be filming along the Headland in 2020.

End of an era: Ten photos of Vera filming in Hartlepool as ITV detective prepares to hang up her hat

One of ITV’s popular crime drama series is sadly coming to an end after 13 years on our screens.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 25th Apr 2024, 14:08 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 16:47 BST

ITV’s Vera will not continue into a 15th series after its star Brenda Blethyn leaves the show following two new episodes later this year.

Brenda has played Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope since the show first started back in 2011 and, as these images show, has filmed scenes in different locations across Hartlepool over the years.

ITV's Vera comes to an emotional end after 14 years as Brenda Blethyn decides to leave the show.

1. Farewell

ITV's Vera comes to an emotional end after 14 years as Brenda Blethyn decides to leave the show. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Camera crews set about filming Vera along the Headland in 2014.

2. Film set

Camera crews set about filming Vera along the Headland in 2014. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Brenda Blethyn wraps up warm as she films along the headland in 2020.

3. Little bit chilly

Brenda Blethyn wraps up warm as she films along the headland in 2020. Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales
Brenda Blethyn pictured during filming at the Headland in 2014.

4. Signature coat

Brenda Blethyn pictured during filming at the Headland in 2014. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ITVVera StanhopeHartlepoolBrenda Blethyn