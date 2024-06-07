As these pictures dating back as far as 1996 show, Hartlepool folk are usually eager to pack our pubs to watch big international games – including rugby – on giant television screens.
Rest assured we will be in Hartlepool bars over the coming weeks to capture the agony and ecstasy on fans’ faces as they follow Gareth Southgate’s side on TV.
1. Near miss
England fans in the Hillcarter react to a near miss in the 2006 World Cup clash with Paraguay in 2006. Photo: TC
2. 'It's a goal'
England fans celebrate in Hartlepool's Sports Bar as the side score against Portugal during Euro 2004. Photo: SH
3. Outdoor seats
Outdoor viewing was popular as England emerged from Covid in 2021. Here spectators at the Raby Arms, in Hart, watch the delayed Euro 2020 final against Italy in 2021. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Sinking feeling
An England fan in Hartlepool's Belle Vue Sports and Social Club after the drab 0-0 World Cup 2010 qualifier against Algeria. Photo: FLR