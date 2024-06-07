Just some of our archive photos of England fans cheering on the team in Hartlepool pubs over the years.Just some of our archive photos of England fans cheering on the team in Hartlepool pubs over the years.
Euro 2024: 41 fan-tastic photos of drinkers packing Hartlepool pubs to watch crucial England matches from 1996-2022

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 7th Jun 2024, 14:23 BST
Football fever will be gripping Hartlepool this month as the men’s national side seek to end 58 years of hurt by winning the Euro 2024 tournament.

As these pictures dating back as far as 1996 show, Hartlepool folk are usually eager to pack our pubs to watch big international games – including rugby – on giant television screens.

Rest assured we will be in Hartlepool bars over the coming weeks to capture the agony and ecstasy on fans’ faces as they follow Gareth Southgate’s side on TV.

England fans in the Hillcarter react to a near miss in the 2006 World Cup clash with Paraguay in 2006.

1. Near miss

England fans in the Hillcarter react to a near miss in the 2006 World Cup clash with Paraguay in 2006. Photo: TC

England fans celebrate in Hartlepool's Sports Bar as the side score against Portugal during Euro 2004.

2. 'It's a goal'

England fans celebrate in Hartlepool's Sports Bar as the side score against Portugal during Euro 2004. Photo: SH

Outdoor viewing was popular as England emerged from Covid in 2021. Here spectators at the Raby Arms, in Hart, watch the delayed Euro 2020 final against Italy in 2021.

3. Outdoor seats

Outdoor viewing was popular as England emerged from Covid in 2021. Here spectators at the Raby Arms, in Hart, watch the delayed Euro 2020 final against Italy in 2021. Photo: Frank Reid

An England fan in Hartlepool's Belle Vue Sports and Social Club after the drab 0-0 World Cup 2010 qualifier against Algeria.

4. Sinking feeling

An England fan in Hartlepool's Belle Vue Sports and Social Club after the drab 0-0 World Cup 2010 qualifier against Algeria. Photo: FLR

