'Every time I went in is a great memory' - Mail readers raise a glass to Hartlepool pub the Pink Domino

More than 150 Mail readers got in touch to share their memories of days and nights out propping up the bar at the Pink Domino in Catcote Road.

The Pink opened in 1958 and was eventually demolished in 2013.

And from a place to play darts to the first choice for saying cheers to a special occasion, it’s safe to say the Hartlepool hostelry still has a firm place in plenty of hearts across the town.

Here are some of your fondest memories from the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:

Kathleen Verrall: “Brilliant memories, my late husband got the best ever surprise on his 40th birthday (a kissogram) not going to mention any names. What a fantastic night.”

Garry Jones: “Had first pint in Pink, my local for a few years. Corned beef and onion toasties and a pint to start Friday/Saturday nights out.”

Grahme Boagey: “Every time I went in is a great memory, loved it.”

Carl Ridley: “Standing outside in the 70s selling Hartlepool footbal Mail. Standing outside, penny for the guy. Feeling safe with no worries.”

Samantha Foster: “Reminds me of my lovely grandad Jimmy Mc and nana June, used to love listening to stories from him.”

Fay Stewart: “One of my favourite jobs working behind the bar.”

What are your fondest memories of the Pink Domino? CATCHLINE HM0509PINKDOMINO

Janice Hudson: “Too many to mention one.”

Angie Robertson: “Quiz nights on a Sunday.”

Hayley Anne Thomas: “Part of my childhood, stayed in there as a kid to then working there when I turned 18, great pub – Fridays were the best.”

Katrina Drane: “Great pub, first ever date here with my hubby and great memories of the karaoke nights.”

Nicola Anderson: “Great memories in this pub when my hubby’s late Uncle John was landlord, this pub was mentioned in his eulogy at his funeral.”

Cynthia Holland: “Loved it in there we used to play darts there long time ago.”

Jill McNeilly: “Lived opposite all our lives, was our local. family parties mam & dad (June and Jimmy) drank in there most nights. Fantastic memories and fab staff.”

Angela Walker: “Met my husband in this pub 22 years ago.”

