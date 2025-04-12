Just some of our pictures of Hartlepool winners from across the years.Just some of our pictures of Hartlepool winners from across the years.
'Everyone's a winner' - 13 nostalgic pictures of Hartlepool folk winning everything from sports trophies to cars

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 12th Apr 2025, 16:41 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2025, 17:03 BST
Everyone loves a win of whatever description.

So we have raided our archives to dig out these classic photos of Hartlepool celebrating a variety of successes over the years.

From dogs triumphing at the prestigious Crufts show to work colleagues winning a car, we hope you enjoy our latest journey down Memory Lane.

From left, Kaitlin Collinson, Bethan Kelly and Amy Napper were student of the year winners at High Tunstall School's annual awards evening in 2009.

1. Tun-derful night

From left, Kaitlin Collinson, Bethan Kelly and Amy Napper were student of the year winners at High Tunstall School's annual awards evening in 2009. Photo: TC

Linda Williams, centre, celebrates winning a bath in a contest run with Rayners' DIY Store in 2009.

2. Clean win

Linda Williams, centre, celebrates winning a bath in a contest run with Rayners' DIY Store in 2009. Photo: LH

June Young and her Crufts winning golden retriever dog Iffy in 2006.

3. Golden moment

June Young and her Crufts winning golden retriever dog Iffy in 2006. Photo: LH

June Queen celebrates winning a Seat car in a 2005 competition.

4. Royal win

June Queen celebrates winning a Seat car in a 2005 competition. Photo: LH

