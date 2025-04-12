'Everyone's a winner' - 13 nostalgic pictures of Hartlepool folk winning everything from sports trophies to cars

So we have raided our archives to dig out these classic photos of Hartlepool celebrating a variety of successes over the years.
From dogs triumphing at the prestigious Crufts show to work colleagues winning a car, we hope you enjoy our latest journey down Memory Lane.
1. Tun-derful night
From left, Kaitlin Collinson, Bethan Kelly and Amy Napper were student of the year winners at High Tunstall School's annual awards evening in 2009. Photo: TC
2. Clean win
Linda Williams, centre, celebrates winning a bath in a contest run with Rayners' DIY Store in 2009. Photo: LH
3. Golden moment
June Young and her Crufts winning golden retriever dog Iffy in 2006. Photo: LH
4. Royal win
June Queen celebrates winning a Seat car in a 2005 competition. Photo: LH
