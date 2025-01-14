Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Fancy a cuppa or a bite to eat? Here are 25 photos of people in Hartlepool cafes across the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 14th Jan 2025, 15:20 GMT
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 16:15 GMT
Cafes are great places to grab a bite to eat and meet friends and families.

From cups of coffee to tasty treats, here is just a snippet of life in cafes across Hartlepool from our archives.

Manager Lisa Jacobs offers her customers Trish Rayne and Syheila Butcher tea in Eugene's cafe, on Park Road, in 2013.

Maria Harrison, Julie Kirby and Joanne Spence brew up some spooky treats at the Place in the Park cafe in 2014.

The Elim Christian Fellowship opened a cafe on Whitby Street in 2012 to offer cheap meals to members of the public. Staff members Desmond Dongo and Audrey Parkin serve up some delicious food to customer Ronnie Whitlock.

Catcote Academy pupils James Clarke, Christopher Scott, Robert Kitching and Helen Taylor help run an event at The Vestry Cafe, in Christ Church, in 2015. Pictured alongside them is Academy principal Alan Chapman and Hartlepool Borough Council leader Christopher Akers-Belcher.

