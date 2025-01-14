From cups of coffee to tasty treats, here is just a snippet of life in cafes across Hartlepool from our archives.
1. Tea anyone?
Manager Lisa Jacobs offers her customers Trish Rayne and Syheila Butcher tea in Eugene's cafe, on Park Road, in 2013. Photo: Other, third party
2. Spooking things are happening
Maria Harrison, Julie Kirby and Joanne Spence brew up some spooky treats at the Place in the Park cafe in 2014. Photo: Other, third party
3. The Elim Christian Fellowship on Whitby Street, Hartlepool has opened a cafe to offer cheap meals to poor people. Staff members Desmond Dongo and Audrey Parkin serve customer Ronnie Whitlock.
The Elim Christian Fellowship opened a cafe on Whitby Street in 2012 to offer cheap meals to members of the public. Staff members Desmond Dongo and Audrey Parkin serve up some delicious food to customer Ronnie Whitlock. Photo: TY
4. Tasty treats
Catcote Academy pupils James Clarke, Christopher Scott, Robert Kitching and Helen Taylor help run an event at The Vestry Cafe, in Christ Church, in 2015. Pictured alongside them is Academy principal Alan Chapman and Hartlepool Borough Council leader Christopher Akers-Belcher. Photo: David James Wood
