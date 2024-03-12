People have been coming to Hartlepool's main cinema for decades now, from when it was known as Warner Village all the way to its takeover by Vue Cinema.People have been coming to Hartlepool's main cinema for decades now, from when it was known as Warner Village all the way to its takeover by Vue Cinema.
Fancy a trip to the cinema: Here are 17 retro photos of people across Hartlepool enjoying a trip to the cinema

Cinemas have long since played a large part in communities across the globe – and Hartlepool is no exception.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 12th Mar 2024, 14:29 GMT

From what used to be known as Warner Village, to the most recently named Vue Cinema, this landmark has welcomed thousands of visitors since it first opened in 1999.

Here then is a nostalgic look back at people enjoying themselves at the cinema.

Barnard Grove Primary School pupils pay a trip to the cinema in 2007.

1. Barnard Grove

Barnard Grove Primary School pupils pay a trip to the cinema in 2007. Photo: Frank Reid

This Harry Potter fan is dressed up all ready to see the new Harry Potter film in 2004.

2. Harry Potter

This Harry Potter fan is dressed up all ready to see the new Harry Potter film in 2004. Photo: LH

Danielle McCarthy, Natasha Osborne and Chloe Parker pose outside the cinema in 2015.

3. Girls trip

Danielle McCarthy, Natasha Osborne and Chloe Parker pose outside the cinema in 2015. Photo: Kevin Brady

Football fans gather to watch the England v Paraguay match in 2006.

4. England V Paraguay

Football fans gather to watch the England v Paraguay match in 2006. Photo: LH

