From what used to be known as Warner Village, to the most recently named Vue Cinema, this landmark has welcomed thousands of visitors since it first opened in 1999.
Here then is a nostalgic look back at people enjoying themselves at the cinema.
1. Barnard Grove
Barnard Grove Primary School pupils pay a trip to the cinema in 2007. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Harry Potter
This Harry Potter fan is dressed up all ready to see the new Harry Potter film in 2004. Photo: LH
3. Girls trip
Danielle McCarthy, Natasha Osborne and Chloe Parker pose outside the cinema in 2015. Photo: Kevin Brady
4. England V Paraguay
Football fans gather to watch the England v Paraguay match in 2006. Photo: LH