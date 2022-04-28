Hartlepool United fans are looking forward to getting in the party spirit for the return of their fancy dress themed final away game of the season.
More than 1,400 Poolies will travel to Scunthorpe United on Saturday and the theme this year is doctors and nurses in a tribute to the health professionals for
their hard work during the pandemic.
We’ve taken a look at some of the great costumes you have worn over the years, from penguin outfits to Smurfs and Thunderbirds.
Take a look at these scenes from the past – because memories are go!
