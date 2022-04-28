Hartlepool United fans are looking forward to getting in the party spirit for the return of their fancy dress themed final away game of the season.

More than 1,400 Poolies will travel to Scunthorpe United on Saturday and the theme this year is doctors and nurses in a tribute to the health professionals for

their hard work during the pandemic.

We’ve taken a look at some of the great costumes you have worn over the years, from penguin outfits to Smurfs and Thunderbirds.

Take a look at these scenes from the past – because memories are go!

1. What a day in 2018 Clowns to the left of you ...... away at Tranmere Rovers but were you in the crowd in 2018?

2. Coming down the road Super Smurfs arriving at Charlton for the final fixture of the 2011/2012 season.

3. Storming back to 2016 Hartlepool United fans dressed as storm troopers 6 years ago.

4. Thunderbirds are go! Hartlepool United fans in fancy dress in 2011. Were you among them?