Fares please! Nine retro bus scenes from Hartlepool - but which service do you remember?

Get on board as we travel back in time for some Hartlepool bus memories.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Thursday, 27th January 2022, 9:36 am

From old buses to bus stations of the past, we have it all in a photo round-up which comes to us courtesy of the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.

The fantastic archive shows passengers who are huddling under shelter during torrential summer rain.

There’s the view of a Hartlepool Borough Transport bus driving past a closed down Binns in 1992, and we have crowds at Seaton bus station in the 1970s with a rollercoaster ride in the background.

Want to see more? Climb on board as we set off into the past.

1. Park Road and Stockton Street junction

A late 1950s image showing buses passing outside the Central Stores. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Library Service

2. Sheltering in the shelter

A miserable summer day in the early 1950s and a large queue was pictured sheltering in the bus station. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service

3. Seated at Seaton

A 1970s view of crowds seated at the station at Seaton Carew. The roller coaster in the fairground can be seen in the distance. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Library Service

4. A hive of activity

A 1950s photo showing how busy the bus station was. A range of buses from various companies can be seen.

Photo: other 3rd party

