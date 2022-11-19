News you can trust since 1877
Vera actress Brenda Blethyn takes centre stage while filming on the Headland, in Hartlepool, in 2014. She was back again solving another mystery in 2022 in the town's Ward Jackson Park.
From Billy Elliot to Vera: 14 TV shows and movies filmed in and around Hartlepool

Film makers are heading back to Hartlepool yet again.

By Gavin Ledwith
4 minutes ago

A screen agency is after “very muscular” men and a fisherman ahead of recording in our area. Here then are just 14 TV shows or movies shot here previously. With advance apologies for a couple of questionable inclusions, how many of this little lot have you watched? Have we also missed any more out? Email [email protected]

1. A Song for Marion

Legendary names Terence Stamp and Vanessa Redgrave, centre, led an impressive cast in a 2012 movie largely filmed in County Durham. Locations included Wheatley Hill.

2. Billy Elliot

Easington Colliery doubled as fictional Everington in the 2000 movie about the boy from a mining community who dreams of becoming a professional ballet dancer. The now demolished "A" streets provided the backdrop.

3. Boy and Bicycle

Hollywood director Ridley Scott's first movie was filmed in 1962 in Hartlepool, where he attended West Hartlepool College of Art, and is the reputed inspiration for his famous Hovis bread advert.

4. Career Girls

Mike Leigh's 1997 movie, starring Mark Benton, Andy Serkis and the late Katrin Cartlidge, veered between Seaton Carew and London with local scenes filmed at the toilet block on The Front and in West View Terrace.

