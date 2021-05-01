From Get Carter to Vera: 14 TV shows and movies to be made in the Hartlepool area
Canny television and film crews have repeatedly chosen the Hartlepool area as a setting for their latest productions.
They are also back in town again in May 2021 to record a new ITV drama about Seaton Carew canoe conman John Darwin. With advance apologies for a couple of questionable inclusions, how many of this little lot have you watched? Have we also missed any more out? Email [email protected]
