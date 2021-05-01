Vera actress Brenda Blethyn takes centre stage while filming on the Headland, in Hartlepool, in 2014.
From Get Carter to Vera: 14 TV shows and movies to be made in the Hartlepool area

Canny television and film crews have repeatedly chosen the Hartlepool area as a setting for their latest productions.

By Gavin Ledwith
Saturday, 1st May 2021, 9:30 am

They are also back in town again in May 2021 to record a new ITV drama about Seaton Carew canoe conman John Darwin. With advance apologies for a couple of questionable inclusions, how many of this little lot have you watched? Have we also missed any more out? Email [email protected]

1. A Song for Marion

Legendary names Terence Stamp and Vanessa Redgrave, centre, led an impressive cast in a 2012 movie largely filmed in County Durham. Locations included Wheatley Hill.

2. Billy Elliot

Easington Colliery doubled as fictional Everington in the 2000 movie about the boy from a mining community who dreams of becoming a professional ballet dancer. The now demolished "A" streets provided the backdrop.

3. Boy and Bicycle

Hollywood director Ridley Scott's first movie was filmed in 1962 in Hartlepool, where he attended West Hartlepool College of Art, and is the reputed inspiration for his famous Hovis bread advert.

4. Career Girls

Mike Leigh's 1997 movie, starring Mark Benton, Andy Serkis and the late Katrin Cartlidge, veered between Seaton Carew and London with local scenes filmed at the toilet block on The Front and in West View Terrace.

