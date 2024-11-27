From Morrissey to the Wesley disco and famous Pools goals - 19 nostalgic photos of life in Hartlepool in the 1990s

With newspapers moving gradually from black and white to colour pages during the decade, we have a varied selection of photos for you in our latest trip back down Memory Lane.
1. Cleaning up
Rift House Primary School's cleaning squad mopped up the opposition to take a bronze award in the Cleveland County Cleaning Direct Service awards in 1994. Left to right, caretaker Karen Malone, Susan Hall, Carole Dawson, Christine Anderson and Jeanette Jeffries. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
2. Night life
Hundreds of youngsters gather outside the former Wesley Chapel building after it became a nightclub. We believe this picture was taken in 1999 at a junior disco. Photo: National World
3. Handy Andy
Hartlepool United striker Andy Saville scores perhaps the most famous goal in the club's history as Pools beat Premier League Crystal Palace 1-0 in the FA Cup at a frozen Victoria Ground in 1993. Photo: Other 3rd Party
4. Hat'll do nicely
Hartlepool College of Further Education lecturer Peter Lowrie with students Ronnie Williams, Martin Crooks and Craig Pond in 1996. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
