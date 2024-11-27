A flavour of what was going on in Hartlepool during the 1990sA flavour of what was going on in Hartlepool during the 1990s
From Morrissey to the Wesley disco and famous Pools goals - 19 nostalgic photos of life in Hartlepool in the 1990s

By Gavin Ledwith

Published 27th Nov 2024, 14:48 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 15:23 BST
Life was not always black and white in the 1990s – as some of these archive Hartlepool Mail pictures prove.

With newspapers moving gradually from black and white to colour pages during the decade, we have a varied selection of photos for you in our latest trip back down Memory Lane.

Rift House Primary School's cleaning squad mopped up the opposition to take a bronze award in the Cleveland County Cleaning Direct Service awards in 1994. Left to right, caretaker Karen Malone, Susan Hall, Carole Dawson, Christine Anderson and Jeanette Jeffries.

Hundreds of youngsters gather outside the former Wesley Chapel building after it became a nightclub. We believe this picture was taken in 1999 at a junior disco.

Hartlepool United striker Andy Saville scores perhaps the most famous goal in the club's history as Pools beat Premier League Crystal Palace 1-0 in the FA Cup at a frozen Victoria Ground in 1993.

Hartlepool College of Further Education lecturer Peter Lowrie with students Ronnie Williams, Martin Crooks and Craig Pond in 1996.

