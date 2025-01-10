For years now it has been a key part of the local community.
Apart from serving up drinks to locals, it has hosted scores of live music and charity nights and joined in national celebrations including the late Queen’s Platinum jubilee.
We look back on some of those moments below.
1. Welcoming pub
Landlady Deborah Humberston pulling a drink in 2021. Picture by Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid
2. Festive celebrations - five months late!
Due to being closed at Christmas because of Covid in 2020, the pub held a belated Christmas concert in May when customers got into the festive spirit. Picture: North News Photo: North News
3. Christmas in the sun
Nursery Inn staff Ellie Kelsey, left, Deborah Humberston and Katie Bell ready for the Christmas concert in spring 2021. Picture: North News. Photo: North News
4. Glad to be back
Customer Dave Bell enjoyed a pint when lockdown restrictions were relaxed in 2021. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.