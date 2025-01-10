Scenes from Hartlepool's Nursery Inn pub.Scenes from Hartlepool's Nursery Inn pub.
From Queen's Jubilee to bouncing back after Covid: 17 retro memories of Hartlepool's Nursery Inn pub

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 13:44 GMT
Hartlepool’s Nursery Inn is more than just a pub.

For years now it has been a key part of the local community.

Apart from serving up drinks to locals, it has hosted scores of live music and charity nights and joined in national celebrations including the late Queen’s Platinum jubilee.

We look back on some of those moments below.

Landlady Deborah Humberston pulling a drink in 2021. Picture by Frank Reid

1. Welcoming pub

Landlady Deborah Humberston pulling a drink in 2021. Picture by Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid

Due to being closed at Christmas because of Covid in 2020, the pub held a belated Christmas concert in May when customers got into the festive spirit. Picture: North News

2. Festive celebrations - five months late!

Due to being closed at Christmas because of Covid in 2020, the pub held a belated Christmas concert in May when customers got into the festive spirit. Picture: North News Photo: North News

Nursery Inn staff Ellie Kelsey, left, Deborah Humberston and Katie Bell ready for the Christmas concert in spring 2021. Picture: North News.

3. Christmas in the sun

Nursery Inn staff Ellie Kelsey, left, Deborah Humberston and Katie Bell ready for the Christmas concert in spring 2021. Picture: North News. Photo: North News

Customer Dave Bell enjoyed a pint when lockdown restrictions were relaxed in 2021.

4. Glad to be back

Customer Dave Bell enjoyed a pint when lockdown restrictions were relaxed in 2021. Photo: Frank Reid

