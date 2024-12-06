From workmen and traders to supermarkets and fast food restaurants, lots has been happening in Hartlepool’s Burn Road for decades, as this gallery of nostalgic pictures suggests.
1. That's the spirit
Members of staff from the Tesco store got into the Grand National spirit in 2014. Photo: TY
2. Back to the classics
Tesco hosts its own classic car show in 2014. Pictured with a 1935 Austin 10 Lichfield car are its owner Lynn Gillam, show organiser Paul Jackson and Selina Wilson from the store. Photo: TY
3. Generous donation
Lin Craddy and Christine Sneddona of the Hartlepool Peoples Centre are pictured with a cash donation from Lee Dees and Mick Sumpter of the Burn Road MKM builders merchant business in 2012. Photo: Other, third party
4. Did somebody say free season tickets?
Pictured at the Burn Road Vauxhall Drive business in 2013 are Craig Hignett, Colin Cooper and Antony Sweeney of Hartlepool United Football Club with Dealer Principal Joe Palmer. Photo: Other, third party