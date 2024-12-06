Do you recognise anyone in these retro photos of Hartlepool's Burn Road?placeholder image
Do you recognise anyone in these retro photos of Hartlepool's Burn Road?

From supermarket shoppers to Christmas celebrations: 17 retro photos of life on Hartlepool's Burn Road across the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Dec 2024, 16:22 BST
How many of these people and places do you know?

From workmen and traders to supermarkets and fast food restaurants, lots has been happening in Hartlepool’s Burn Road for decades, as this gallery of nostalgic pictures suggests.

Members of staff from the Tesco store got into the Grand National spirit in 2014.

1. That's the spirit

Members of staff from the Tesco store got into the Grand National spirit in 2014. Photo: TY

Photo Sales
Tesco hosts its own classic car show in 2014. Pictured with a 1935 Austin 10 Lichfield car are its owner Lynn Gillam, show organiser Paul Jackson and Selina Wilson from the store.

2. Back to the classics

Tesco hosts its own classic car show in 2014. Pictured with a 1935 Austin 10 Lichfield car are its owner Lynn Gillam, show organiser Paul Jackson and Selina Wilson from the store. Photo: TY

Photo Sales
Lin Craddy and Christine Sneddona of the Hartlepool Peoples Centre are pictured with a cash donation from Lee Dees and Mick Sumpter of the Burn Road MKM builders merchant business in 2012.

3. Generous donation

Lin Craddy and Christine Sneddona of the Hartlepool Peoples Centre are pictured with a cash donation from Lee Dees and Mick Sumpter of the Burn Road MKM builders merchant business in 2012. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Pictured at the Burn Road Vauxhall Drive business in 2013 are Craig Hignett, Colin Cooper and Antony Sweeney of Hartlepool United Football Club with Dealer Principal Joe Palmer.

4. Did somebody say free season tickets?

Pictured at the Burn Road Vauxhall Drive business in 2013 are Craig Hignett, Colin Cooper and Antony Sweeney of Hartlepool United Football Club with Dealer Principal Joe Palmer. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice