From Teddy Bears to Grease! 10 of the cutest archive scenes from Hartlepool and East Durham nurseries

The answer is they were all events which were photographed at nurseries in Hartlepool and East Durham in years gone by.
From the Little Angels in Tunstall Avenue to Seaton Carew Nursery, we have memories galore for you to enjoy.
So let’s start our trip back to these ‘aww bless’ moments from the past.
1. Serving up memories from Golden Flatts
Busy making biscuits at Golden Flatts Nursery were Chloe Jeffries, Emily Harriman and Millie Bate in 2009.
Photo: hm
2. Grease is the word
Well-a, well-a well-a - tell us more about this production of Grease at the Sunshine Nursery in 2004.
Photo: SH
3. Hopping back to 2004
Fun games at the Little People Day Nursery 18 years ago.
Photo: TC
4. A good read in 2003
Learning was fun for these nursery pupils in 2003 when they were given chattersacks to enjoy, but who can tell us more?
Photo: DW