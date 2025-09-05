Just some of our nostalgic pictures of Hartlepool faces preparing to take part in the Great North Run.placeholder image
Get on your marks for these nostalgic photos of Hartlepool people tackling the Great North Run

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 5th Sep 2025, 17:08 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 17:41 BST
An estimated 60,000 competitors are taking part in the 2025 Great North Run this Sunday.

So we thought we would delve into our archives to uncover these nostalgic photos of Hartlepool people who have braved the 13.1-mile course between Newcastle and South Shields.

Members of Greig Cavey estate agents, in Hartlepool, raised £4,000 for Hartlepool and District Hospice in the 2007 run.

We know this man of the cloth was taking part in the 2006 run and we think his name was Simon but we don't have any other details.

Mick Stafford, from Platinum Computers, was running the Great North Run in 2016 to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Hartlepool United boss Colin Cooper and team mascot H'Angus the Monkey were running the 2013 Great North Run for the Finlay Cooper Fund.

