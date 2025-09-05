Get on your marks for these nostalgic photos of Hartlepool people tackling the Great North Run

So we thought we would delve into our archives to uncover these nostalgic photos of Hartlepool people who have braved the 13.1-mile course between Newcastle and South Shields.
1. With thanks
Members of Greig Cavey estate agents, in Hartlepool, raised £4,000 for Hartlepool and District Hospice in the 2007 run. Photo: GW
2. Monk-ey business
We know this man of the cloth was taking part in the 2006 run and we think his name was Simon but we don't have any other details. Photo: TC
3. Charity runner
Mick Stafford, from Platinum Computers, was running the Great North Run in 2016 to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support. Photo: FRANK REID 2016
4. Boss man
Hartlepool United boss Colin Cooper and team mascot H'Angus the Monkey were running the 2013 Great North Run for the Finlay Cooper Fund. Photo: Other 3rd Party