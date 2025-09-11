A fond look back at some of the people and stories that made the headlines in the 1980s.placeholder image
Going back to the 1980s with these 23 retro photos of Hartlepool and East Durham

By Mark Payne
Published 11th Sep 2025, 14:05 BST
Time certainly flies as these nostalgic photos from 1980s show.

Were you around then, and do any of these pictures stir fond memories?

Here are some of the people and stories that were making the headlines including a large Dutch ship run aground at Seaton Carew, a visit to town by Princess Diana and a fisherman’s big catch.

It was wall to wall hats, coats and gloves in the Pools Surplus store in Hartlepool shopping centre in this picture from the early Eighties.

It was wall to wall hats, coats and gloves in the Pools Surplus store in Hartlepool shopping centre in this picture from the early Eighties. Photo: Mail archive

The West View Headlanders juvenile jazz band are pictured on parade during a Headland Carnival in the 1980's.

The West View Headlanders juvenile jazz band are pictured on parade during a Headland Carnival in the 1980's. Photo: Band go marching on

Form 1.4, taken in 1980, of Henry Smith School's class of 1984 with teacher Mrs Gray.

Form 1.4, taken in 1980, of Henry Smith School's class of 1984 with teacher Mrs Gray. Photo: Mail archive

A reminder of a well stocked Woolworths back in the Eighties.

A reminder of a well stocked Woolworths back in the Eighties. Photo: Chris Cordner

