Were you around then, and do any of these pictures stir fond memories?
Here are some of the people and stories that were making the headlines including a large Dutch ship run aground at Seaton Carew, a visit to town by Princess Diana and a fisherman’s big catch.
1. Pools Surplus store
It was wall to wall hats, coats and gloves in the Pools Surplus store in Hartlepool shopping centre in this picture from the early Eighties. Photo: Mail archive
2. Untitled design (54).jpg
The West View Headlanders juvenile jazz band are pictured on parade during a Headland Carnival in the 1980's. Photo: Band go marching on
3. Class picture
Form 1.4, taken in 1980, of Henry Smith School's class of 1984 with teacher Mrs Gray. Photo: Mail archive
4. Woolies
A reminder of a well stocked Woolworths back in the Eighties. Photo: Chris Cordner