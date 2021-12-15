Going retro at Clavering Primary - the school which has rocked a competition in style

This is the school where students have just beat more than 30,000 other classes in a national maths challenge.
Pupils emerged victorious in the England Rocks times table tournament, but it is not the only time we have put the Hartlepool Mail spotlight on the town school.
We have found these scenes in the Mail archives and they show the Nativity in 2014, a golf session in 2006, and students celebrating St Andrew’s Day in 2005.
Take a look and see if these scenes bring back great memories.
