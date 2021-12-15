Nativities, orienteering, sports day - what more could you want as we step back in time at Clavering Primary.
Going retro at Clavering Primary - the school which has rocked a competition in style

Take 9 archive photos, multiply it by adding in some great memories - it all adds up to a great reminder of scenes at Clavering Primary School in the past.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 1:10 pm

This is the school where students have just beat more than 30,000 other classes in a national maths challenge.

Pupils emerged victorious in the England Rocks times table tournament, but it is not the only time we have put the Hartlepool Mail spotlight on the town school.

We have found these scenes in the Mail archives and they show the Nativity in 2014, a golf session in 2006, and students celebrating St Andrew’s Day in 2005.

Take a look and see if these scenes bring back great memories.

1. Shepherds on stage

Stars of the 2014 Nativity. Shepherds Alfie (left) and Josh in the Clavering Primary School nativity play 7 years ago.

Photo: FRANK REID

2. Ready to dance in 2005

The school's dance group was in the spotlight 16 years ago. Recognise anyone?

Photo: LH

3. A day of celebration

Pupils wore blue and white to mark St Andrew's Day in 2005.

Photo: LH

4. Skipping back to 2003

Sports day fun in 2003 but who are the competitors?

Photo: DW

