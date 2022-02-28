Going! Going! The day you held your own auction in 8 archive Hartlepool photos

From West View Baptist Church to the Historic Quay, we are turning the clock back to watch items going under the hammer.
1. Looking great in 2006
The Northern Re-enactment Society held a fancy dress auction at the Historic Quay 16 years ago. Were you there?
2. All for charity in 2003
A charity auction at West View Baptist Church 19 years ago but who are the people in the picture?
3. A 2003 reminder
An auction to raise money for Hartlepool United Disabled Supporters Association was pictured 19 years ago.
4. St Luke's in 2012
Pauline Shaw, pictured (right) with Julia Taylor, spotted that a glass vase donated for a bric-a-brac stall at St Luke's Church on Tunstall Avenue, Hartlepool was actually a fine art piece made by the famous Lalique factory in France. The vase eventually sold for £1,600 at auction and the church planned to put the money towards replacing its ageing boiler.
