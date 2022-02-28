Going! Going! The day you held your own auction in 8 archive Hartlepool photos

4. St Luke's in 2012

Pauline Shaw, pictured (right) with Julia Taylor, spotted that a glass vase donated for a bric-a-brac stall at St Luke's Church on Tunstall Avenue, Hartlepool was actually a fine art piece made by the famous Lalique factory in France. The vase eventually sold for £1,600 at auction and the church planned to put the money towards replacing its ageing boiler.

Photo: TY