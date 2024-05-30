Shops and businesses are constantly opening and closing in Hartlepool, so let’s take a look at some of those that are no longer here.
1. The Staincliffe Hotel, Seaton Carew
The Staincliffe Hotel closed its doors to the public for the final time in December 2023 after a long battle. Photo: Frank Reid
2. The Open Jar, Seaton Carew
The Open Jar sadly closed its doors to the public in October 2023, and is now focusing its efforts on organising events including The Open Jar Tribute Festival. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Wilko
The popular chain went into administration on August 10, with Hartlepool's store set to close on Tuesday, September 26. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Mrs C's Patisserie, Church Street
Mrs C's Patisserie, known for its delicious cakes and homemade treats, closed its doors in November due to the cost of living crisis. Photo: Frank Reid