How many of these Hesleden Primary School scenes do you remember?

Happy birthday! 10 archive photos from Hesleden Primary School as it gets ready to celebrate its 90th anniversary

It’s a special time at Hesleden Primary School which is celebrating its 90th anniversary.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 4:55 am

Pupils at the school have been learning about how different life was in the classroom and the village in years gone by for the milestone.

And we thought we would chip in with a few photos of our own from the Hartlepool Mail archives.

Were you pictured playing hockey in 2009? Maybe you were in the picture during a cookery lesson in 2003.

How about the day you got a visit from Santa in 2003 or were you pictured when the school held a mock wedding 18 years ago?

We have it all. Why not take a look.

1. A touch of heritage in 2008

Pupils donned period costume for a heritage day 13 years ago. Do you recognise anyone in the photo?

2. Serving up a treat in 2008

Broth was on the menu in 2008 and serving it up were Megan Turner, Alana Clarke, Samantha Hutton, Megan Connor, Leah Clarke and Broden Parkinson.

3. Saying hello to Santa

Were you pictured at a Christmas fair at the school in 2003?

4. Tasty treats in 2003

Serving up memories from 18 years ago. Were you pictured in a cookery lesson?

