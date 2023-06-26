Hartlepool 2022 prom season remembered: 14 pictures from St Hild's Church of England School's big night
Can it really be a year already?
This week marks the start of the school prom season for Year 11 pupils in Hartlepool following the end of their GCSE exams.
It begins on Thursday when leavers at St Hild’s Church of England School enjoy their big night.
So we thought we would get you in the mood by looking back at these fab photos from last year’s celebrations.
You can find more 2022 St Hild’s prom pictures here.
