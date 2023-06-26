News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Pupils were ready to have an amazing time./Photo: Frank ReidPupils were ready to have an amazing time./Photo: Frank Reid
Pupils were ready to have an amazing time./Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool 2022 prom season remembered: 14 pictures from St Hild's Church of England School's big night

Can it really be a year already?
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 1st Jul 2022, 14:00 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 14:33 BST

This week marks the start of the school prom season for Year 11 pupils in Hartlepool following the end of their GCSE exams.

It begins on Thursday when leavers at St Hild’s Church of England School enjoy their big night.

So we thought we would get you in the mood by looking back at these fab photos from last year’s celebrations.

You can find more 2022 St Hild’s prom pictures here.

Ready to have a great time.

1. Fantastic evening with friends

Ready to have a great time. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Looking stunning on prom night.

2. A beautiful couple

Looking stunning on prom night. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Ready to have the best time with friends.

3. Celebrating together

Ready to have the best time with friends. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
All dressed up for an important evening.

4. Looking sharp

All dressed up for an important evening. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Hartlepool