Readers have been raising a glass to the pubs they remember visiting for their first-ever pints. What was yours?
Hartlepool pub memories: The Hartlepool bars, clubs and pubs thirsty punters visited for their first-ever pints

Say cheers to the memories as we take a trip back in time to remember your first trips to the pub.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 2:19 pm

In honour of International Beer Day earlier this month, we invited the Hartlepool Mail readers to tell us which town pub they visited for their first pint – and, if they could remember, what they ordered at the bar.

And the question unearthed some classic pictures from our archives as punters raised a virtual glass to their favourite watering holes.

See if you can spot one of your regular haunts in our picture round-up and don’t forget to add your own to the post on our Facebook page here.

1. The Blacksmiths Arms

Janie Earle said: "The Blacksmiths Arms, barley wine and a Bacardi and coke. Friday afternoon after work."

Photo: Frank Reid

2. The Clarendon

Adam Clarke said: "First pint I ever had was at Rovers Rugby Club. First pint I bought in a pub was at The Clarendon." Was it one of your regular drinking spots?

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

3. The Engineers Club

Gary Phillips gave a mention to the Hartlepool Engineers Club in Raby Road.

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

4. The Kirkham

The Kirkham in South Crescent, Hartlepool. Was it your favourite? It got mentions from Brian Trueman and Niall Davis. Picture: Hartlepool Library Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Library Service

