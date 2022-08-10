In honour of International Beer Day earlier this month, we invited the Hartlepool Mail readers to tell us which town pub they visited for their first pint – and, if they could remember, what they ordered at the bar.
And the question unearthed some classic pictures from our archives as punters raised a virtual glass to their favourite watering holes.
1. The Blacksmiths Arms
Janie Earle said: "The Blacksmiths Arms, barley wine and a Bacardi and coke. Friday afternoon after work."
Photo: Frank Reid
2. The Clarendon
Adam Clarke said: "First pint I ever had was at Rovers Rugby Club. First pint I bought in a pub was at The Clarendon." Was it one of your regular drinking spots?
Photo: Hartlepool Mail
3. The Engineers Club
Gary Phillips gave a mention to the Hartlepool Engineers Club in Raby Road.
Photo: Hartlepool Mail
4. The Kirkham
The Kirkham in South Crescent, Hartlepool. Was it your favourite? It got mentions from Brian Trueman and Niall Davis. Picture: Hartlepool Library Service.
Photo: Hartlepool Library Service