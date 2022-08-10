In honour of International Beer Day earlier this month, we invited the Hartlepool Mail readers to tell us which town pub they visited for their first pint – and, if they could remember, what they ordered at the bar.

And the question unearthed some classic pictures from our archives as punters raised a virtual glass to their favourite watering holes.

See if you can spot one of your regular haunts in our picture round-up and don’t forget to add your own to the post on our Facebook page here.

1. The Blacksmiths Arms Janie Earle said: "The Blacksmiths Arms, barley wine and a Bacardi and coke. Friday afternoon after work." Photo: Frank Reid

2. The Clarendon Adam Clarke said: "First pint I ever had was at Rovers Rugby Club. First pint I bought in a pub was at The Clarendon." Was it one of your regular drinking spots? Photo: Hartlepool Mail

3. The Engineers Club Gary Phillips gave a mention to the Hartlepool Engineers Club in Raby Road. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

4. The Kirkham The Kirkham in South Crescent, Hartlepool. Was it your favourite? It got mentions from Brian Trueman and Niall Davis. Picture: Hartlepool Library Service. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service