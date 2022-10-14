Hartlepool's 1953 Coronation celebrations as we get ready for King Charles lll's crowning
We did it back in 1953 and we will do it all again next year.
The Coronation of King Charles III will be held on May 6, 2023, almost 70 years after the country celebrated the crowning of Queen Elizabeth II.
Here are seven reminders of Coronation celebrations in Hartlepool in 1953 courtesy of the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.
Take a look at marching troops, an ox roast, decorated buildings and two town men who played a part in the Coronation in London.
Page 1 of 2