Such a big occasion and the pageantry will return next May.

Hartlepool's 1953 Coronation celebrations as we get ready for King Charles lll's crowning

We did it back in 1953 and we will do it all again next year.

By Chris Cordner
37 minutes ago

The Coronation of King Charles III will be held on May 6, 2023, almost 70 years after the country celebrated the crowning of Queen Elizabeth II.

Here are seven reminders of Coronation celebrations in Hartlepool in 1953 courtesy of the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.

Take a look at marching troops, an ox roast, decorated buildings and two town men who played a part in the Coronation in London.

1. On parade in Victoria Road

A band passes Binns in Victoria Road during the Coronation celebrations. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service

2. Pictured on the Bull Field

The Hartlepool celebrations included an ox roast on the Bull Field. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service

Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service

3. The first town show

The first town show was held in Ward Jackson Park to celebrate the Coronation. There was a small gauge railway, Scottish and country dancing and the boys' Coronation Cup Race. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service

Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service

4. Dyke House School

The main entrance to the school decorated for the Coronation. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service

Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service

