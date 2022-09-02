News you can trust since 1877
Cheers! It's a feast of memories but are you pictured?
Hartlepool's biggest party of the year - and here's 9 reminders of the beer festival fun you had in previous years

Who is ready for a party? Because that’s what is being promised at this year’s Hartlepool Round Table Beer Festival.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 12:32 pm

In fact, organisers are planning the “biggest party of the year” as reported in the Hartlepool Mail.

As many of you know, that means more fun like you had in these photos at the festival in years gone by.

So let’s raise a glass to the festival with a step back in time.

1. What a night in 2012

The opening night of the 2012 Hartlepool Beer Festival. Hundreds turned out to enjoy the occasion.

2. Was it really 9 years ago?

Fab times with friends at the 2013 festival.

3. Memories from last year

Mike Vidal, Thomas Clover and Peter Neesam at the Hartlepool Beer Festival in 2021.

4. Raising a toast

Another scene from 2013.

