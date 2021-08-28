Having a good old chat - just like these Hartlepool people did in 9 retro photos

We do and so did the people in these Hartlepool Mail archive pictures.

From chats at the Heugh Battery to a good old talk at the Marina, we have it all in this selection of photos.

Is there someone you know in these retro scenes? Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Chatting with Ronald Ronald McDonald chatting at the Marina restaurant in Hartlepool with Jackson Waller, William Kidd and Cameron Hornsey. Remember this from 2013? Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

2. A royal celebration in 2016 A street party was held in Arncliffe Gardens to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday and it gave these people the chance to have a good old chat in 2016. Photo: JOE SPENCE Photo Sales

3. Time spent with friends These ladies were enjoying a chat in the bright warm sunshine as they relaxed in the Croft Gardens in 2018. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. A VIP visitor in 2015 Britain's first female astronaut, Helen Sharman, paid a visit to High Tunstall College of Science in Hartlepool to help launch the STEM initiative in 2015. Were you pictured chatting to her? Photo: hm Photo Sales