Here are 13 retro photos of people in Hartlepool facing the music across the decades

Here then is a nostalgic look back at just some of our photos of musicians across the decades in schools, choirs and bands.
1. Everyone is welcome
Horden Colliery Band musical director, Frank Smallwood, welcomes guest musicians Alan Morrison, of Pontefract, and Bryan Smith, of Grimethorpe, to a concert held in the Blackhall Community Centre in 1993. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
2. Time to jam
Hart Primary School pupils Joe Stanworth, Zach Pounder, Josh Williams, Ffion Stoker, Kitty Beddell, Joe Ryder, Grace Rennie, Carys Morgan, Tapiwa Chitsamatanga, Carys Stoker, Jack Carter and Aaron Morgan get their instruments out to practice in 2014. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Musically talented
Talented pupils at Sacred Heart primary school learn how to play an instrument in 2014. Photo: TC
4. Mambo jambo
Do you recognise these two locals jamming away. Photo: Chris Armstrong
