Here are 13 retro photos of people in Hartlepool facing the music across the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 30th Jan 2025, 13:49 BST
From drummers to guitarists and pianists, Hartlepool has produced an array of musical talent over generations.

Here then is a nostalgic look back at just some of our photos of musicians across the decades in schools, choirs and bands.

Horden Colliery Band musical director, Frank Smallwood, welcomes guest musicians Alan Morrison, of Pontefract, and Bryan Smith, of Grimethorpe, to a concert held in the Blackhall Community Centre in 1993.

1. Everyone is welcome

Horden Colliery Band musical director, Frank Smallwood, welcomes guest musicians Alan Morrison, of Pontefract, and Bryan Smith, of Grimethorpe, to a concert held in the Blackhall Community Centre in 1993. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Hart Primary School pupils Joe Stanworth, Zach Pounder, Josh Williams, Ffion Stoker, Kitty Beddell, Joe Ryder, Grace Rennie, Carys Morgan, Tapiwa Chitsamatanga, Carys Stoker, Jack Carter and Aaron Morgan get their instruments out to practice in 2014.

2. Time to jam

Hart Primary School pupils Joe Stanworth, Zach Pounder, Josh Williams, Ffion Stoker, Kitty Beddell, Joe Ryder, Grace Rennie, Carys Morgan, Tapiwa Chitsamatanga, Carys Stoker, Jack Carter and Aaron Morgan get their instruments out to practice in 2014. Photo: Frank Reid

Talented pupils at Sacred Heart primary school learn how to play an instrument in 2014.

3. Musically talented

Talented pupils at Sacred Heart primary school learn how to play an instrument in 2014. Photo: TC

Do you recognise these two locals jamming away.

4. Mambo jambo

Do you recognise these two locals jamming away. Photo: Chris Armstrong

