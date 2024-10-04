Do you recognise anyone in these photos of people out and about in autumn in Hartlepool?Do you recognise anyone in these photos of people out and about in autumn in Hartlepool?
Do you recognise anyone in these photos of people out and about in autumn in Hartlepool?

Here are 13 retro photos of people out and about in Hartlepool in autumn across the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 4th Oct 2024, 11:25 GMT
Summer has officially ended and autumn has begun.

From pumpkin picking and Halloween parties to football matches and walks, here is just a snippet of what people have been getting up to over the decades in Hartlepool during autumn.

Pictured brewing up a potion in 2014 for Halloween at the Place in the Park cafe are Maria Harrison, Julie Kirby and Joanne Spence.

1. Spooky season

Pictured brewing up a potion in 2014 for Halloween at the Place in the Park cafe are Maria Harrison, Julie Kirby and Joanne Spence. Photo: Other, third party

Lyndsey Goodwill enjoys some fish and chips for lunch in 2023.

2. Lunchtime

Lyndsey Goodwill enjoys some fish and chips for lunch in 2023. Photo: Frank Reid

Members of Brierton school's garden club get their hands dirty in 2006.

3. Garden club

Members of Brierton school's garden club get their hands dirty in 2006. Photo: DP

Hartlepool RNLI member Liam Dunnett presents Keith Davison with a trophy for growing the largest pumpkin in 2009.

4. Look at the size of that pumpkin

Hartlepool RNLI member Liam Dunnett presents Keith Davison with a trophy for growing the largest pumpkin in 2009. Photo: Frank Reid

