Having photographed its many faces over the years, the Hartlepool Mail has decided to share these photos from our archives.
1. Competition time
Throston Primary School pupils take part in a penalty charity competition in 2007. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Cheers
Throston Wanderers captain Ian Davies (left) poses for a photo with his team as they take on Hartlepool Rovers in 2008 for the Arthur Gibbon Trophy. Photo: LH
3. Grand opening
Councillor John Lauderdale (right) and Parks and Countryside Officer James Gilchrist officially open the new play area in Throston in 2003. Photo: DW
4. Strike a pose
Throston Youth Centre holds a charity event in 2008. Photo: TC
