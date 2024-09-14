Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Here are 17 photos of people out and about in Hartlepool’s Throston over the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 14th Sep 2024, 12:51 GMT
Hartlepool’s Throston area has long-since been a social hub and as such, holds fond memories for many.

Having photographed its many faces over the years, the Hartlepool Mail has decided to share these photos from our archives.

Throston Primary School pupils take part in a penalty charity competition in 2007.

1. Competition time

Throston Primary School pupils take part in a penalty charity competition in 2007. Photo: Frank Reid

Throston Wanderers captain Ian Davies (left) poses for a photo with his team as they take on Hartlepool Rovers in 2008 for the Arthur Gibbon Trophy.

2. Cheers

Throston Wanderers captain Ian Davies (left) poses for a photo with his team as they take on Hartlepool Rovers in 2008 for the Arthur Gibbon Trophy. Photo: LH

Councillor John Lauderdale (right) and Parks and Countryside Officer James Gilchrist officially open the new play area in Throston in 2003.

3. Grand opening

Councillor John Lauderdale (right) and Parks and Countryside Officer James Gilchrist officially open the new play area in Throston in 2003. Photo: DW

Throston Youth Centre holds a charity event in 2008.

4. Strike a pose

Throston Youth Centre holds a charity event in 2008. Photo: TC

