News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Do you recognise anyone?

Here are 19 photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives of life in Raby Road over the decades

From shops and pubs to housing and community clubs, Raby Road has seen many changes over the decades.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 13:27 GMT

Having photographed its many faces over the years, the Hartlepool Mail has decided to share some of this road’s many memories with you.

Does anyone remember the can man?

1. Can man

Does anyone remember the can man? Photo: DP

Photo Sales
Staff at Chippizza celebrate after receiving a Just Eat award for great customer feedback in 2015.

2. Congratulations!

Staff at Chippizza celebrate after receiving a Just Eat award for great customer feedback in 2015. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Wendy Ellis opens a new pet shop in 2005.

3. New pet shop opens

Wendy Ellis opens a new pet shop in 2005. Photo: DP

Photo Sales
Opened in 1919, the Hartlepool Engineers Club was demolished in 1969 to be replaced with a newer building which has now sadly closed.

4. Does anyone remember this popular club?

Opened in 1919, the Hartlepool Engineers Club was demolished in 1969 to be replaced with a newer building which has now sadly closed. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool Mail