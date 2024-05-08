Here then, to mark Teacher Appreciation Week from May 6-10, are just 21 photos of teachers across Hartlepool and East Durham that have helped shape the lives of the people in this region.
1. Hartlepool heads
Hartlepool primary school head teachers from left, Andy Brown, of West View Primary School, Julie Deville, of Eldon Grove Academy, Tricia Penfold, of Seaton Carew Nursery School and Amanda Baines, of Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School, pictured in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Romeo and Juliet
Teachers at Shotton Hall Academy Faye Aspinall and Ben Favaro perform a scene from Romeo and Juliet in 2014. Photo: Frank Reid
3. A special visit
Shotton Hall Academy staff Ian Kell and Lesley Powell give teaching staff from Solvenia Meta Krim, Alenka Tomsic and Sonja Vodopivec a tour of the new school building in 2011. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Take a trip down memory lane
Former Brierton school pupils may remember one or two faces amongst this group of teaching staff from 1966. Photo: Other, third party