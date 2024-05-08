Here are 21 photos of past and present teachers at schools, colleges and nurseries across Hartlepool and East Durham.Here are 21 photos of past and present teachers at schools, colleges and nurseries across Hartlepool and East Durham.
Here are 21 photos of Hartlepool and East Durham teachers both past and present over the decades

From nursery through to sixth form and beyond, teachers have an important role to play in the lives of people growing up.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 8th May 2024, 14:58 BST

Here then, to mark Teacher Appreciation Week from May 6-10, are just 21 photos of teachers across Hartlepool and East Durham that have helped shape the lives of the people in this region.

Hartlepool primary school head teachers from left, Andy Brown, of West View Primary School, Julie Deville, of Eldon Grove Academy, Tricia Penfold, of Seaton Carew Nursery School and Amanda Baines, of Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School, pictured in 2012.

1. Hartlepool heads

Hartlepool primary school head teachers from left, Andy Brown, of West View Primary School, Julie Deville, of Eldon Grove Academy, Tricia Penfold, of Seaton Carew Nursery School and Amanda Baines, of Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School, pictured in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid

Teachers at Shotton Hall Academy Faye Aspinall and Ben Favaro perform a scene from Romeo and Juliet in 2014.

2. Romeo and Juliet

Teachers at Shotton Hall Academy Faye Aspinall and Ben Favaro perform a scene from Romeo and Juliet in 2014. Photo: Frank Reid

Shotton Hall Academy staff Ian Kell and Lesley Powell give teaching staff from Solvenia Meta Krim, Alenka Tomsic and Sonja Vodopivec a tour of the new school building in 2011.

3. A special visit

Shotton Hall Academy staff Ian Kell and Lesley Powell give teaching staff from Solvenia Meta Krim, Alenka Tomsic and Sonja Vodopivec a tour of the new school building in 2011. Photo: Frank Reid

Former Brierton school pupils may remember one or two faces amongst this group of teaching staff from 1966.

4. Take a trip down memory lane

Former Brierton school pupils may remember one or two faces amongst this group of teaching staff from 1966. Photo: Other, third party

