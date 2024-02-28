From saving lives at sea, to helping people on shore, Hartlepool’s RNLI has been a large part of our community for decades.
To celebrate its landmark birthday, here are some photos of crew members educating school children, saving lives out at sea and fundraising.
Do you recognise anyone or have any of your own memories?
1. Beer festival
Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew members Ed Mason, Phil Hope and Mike Craddy serve beer at the beer festival in 2010. Photo: Other, third party
2. RNLI SOS
Throston primary school staff member Diane Mc Cormick gets her photo taken alongside Hartlepool RNLI crew member Peter Marriage and pupils during the RNLI SOS fundraising day at the school in 2011. Photo: Other, third party
3. Generous donation
Pictured following a cheque presentation for £3,000 to the Hartlepool RNLI is Hartlepool RNLI Guild chairman Beryl Sherry and charity shop staff members Doreen Dixon, Sylvia Johnson and Irene Cowell in 2010. Photo: Other, third party
4. Up the Pools
Hartlepool United footballers Fabian Yantorno and Evan Horwood stand alongside RNLI crew members Stormy Stan, Ian Anderson, Richard Shaw and Gary Waugh in 2011. Photo: Frank Reid