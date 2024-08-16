The theme for 2024 is celebrating biodiversity in UK Allotments and will be encouraging people to share useful and informative topics about biodiversity in gardens, including pollinators and wildlife, and educating the next generation.
National Allotment Week 2024 will also be encouraging people to adopt eco-friendly pest control and learn more about companion planting and soil health.
1. Havelock allotments
Havelock allotment members pose for a photo. Photo: GW
2. Group photo
Tom Dyer, Terry Hegarty and fellow allotment holders pose for a photo at Stranton allotments in 2023. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Green fingers
St Joseph's primary school pupils Erin Nicholson, Maria Ceguera and Jackson Bordon are pictured with Cath McLuskie at an allotment in 2009. Photo: TC
4. At one with nature
St Joseph's primary school pupils are pictured holding a chicken in 2009. Photo: TC
