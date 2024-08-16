Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Do you recognise anyone?

Here are 25 retro photos of people out and about in their allotments in Hartlepool to mark National Allotment Week

By Madeleine Raine
Published 16th Aug 2024, 17:11 BST
National Allotment Week is an annual celebration of allotments across the UK and will run from August 12 until August 18.

The theme for 2024 is celebrating biodiversity in UK Allotments and will be encouraging people to share useful and informative topics about biodiversity in gardens, including pollinators and wildlife, and educating the next generation.

National Allotment Week 2024 will also be encouraging people to adopt eco-friendly pest control and learn more about companion planting and soil health.

Havelock allotment members pose for a photo.

1. Havelock allotments

Havelock allotment members pose for a photo. Photo: GW

Photo Sales
Tom Dyer, Terry Hegarty and fellow allotment holders pose for a photo at Stranton allotments in 2023.

2. Group photo

Tom Dyer, Terry Hegarty and fellow allotment holders pose for a photo at Stranton allotments in 2023. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
St Joseph's primary school pupils Erin Nicholson, Maria Ceguera and Jackson Bordon are pictured with Cath McLuskie at an allotment in 2009.

3. Green fingers

St Joseph's primary school pupils Erin Nicholson, Maria Ceguera and Jackson Bordon are pictured with Cath McLuskie at an allotment in 2009. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
St Joseph's primary school pupils are pictured holding a chicken in 2009.

4. At one with nature

St Joseph's primary school pupils are pictured holding a chicken in 2009. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.