Ahead of the nationwide Stoptober health campaign taking place in October, here are pictures of shoppers having their say between 2003 and 2008.
1 / 8
Ahead of the nationwide Stoptober health campaign taking place in October, here are pictures of shoppers having their say between 2003 and 2008.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.