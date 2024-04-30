From fishing and playing in snow to sunbathing and harvesting crops, here are nine images of people enjoying life around 70 years ago.
1. Catch of the day
Locals show of their catches of the day in Rossmere Park. Pictured are Mr C McCullagh, Mr C Naylor, Mrs M King and Reginald King. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
2. Boys Brigade
Hartlepool Boys Brigade members form an orderly queue as they line up for their pocket money at one of their annual summer camps. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
3. Fun in the snow
Boys play in the snow in the back fields and start a snowball fight. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
4. Chilling
This couple are having a relaxing time sunbathing in the sunshine amongst the bee hive huts at Crimdon. Photo: Hartlepool Mail