Here are nine photos of people out and about in Hartlepool during the 1950s. Do you recognise anyone or any locations?Here are nine photos of people out and about in Hartlepool during the 1950s. Do you recognise anyone or any locations?
Here are nine photos of people out and about in Hartlepool during the 1950s. Do you recognise anyone or any locations?

Here are nine photos of people out and about in Hartlepool in the 1950s

Hartlepool in the 1950s looks a lot different to how it is today.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 30th Apr 2024, 17:33 BST

From fishing and playing in snow to sunbathing and harvesting crops, here are nine images of people enjoying life around 70 years ago.

Locals show of their catches of the day in Rossmere Park. Pictured are Mr C McCullagh, Mr C Naylor, Mrs M King and Reginald King.

1. Catch of the day

Locals show of their catches of the day in Rossmere Park. Pictured are Mr C McCullagh, Mr C Naylor, Mrs M King and Reginald King. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Photo Sales
Hartlepool Boys Brigade members form an orderly queue as they line up for their pocket money at one of their annual summer camps.

2. Boys Brigade

Hartlepool Boys Brigade members form an orderly queue as they line up for their pocket money at one of their annual summer camps. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Photo Sales
Boys play in the snow in the back fields and start a snowball fight.

3. Fun in the snow

Boys play in the snow in the back fields and start a snowball fight. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Photo Sales
This couple are having a relaxing time sunbathing in the sunshine amongst the bee hive huts at Crimdon.

4. Chilling

This couple are having a relaxing time sunbathing in the sunshine amongst the bee hive huts at Crimdon. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool