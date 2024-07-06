Jill Mortimer was Hartlepool's first female MP, and first Conservative MP for 57 years.Jill Mortimer was Hartlepool's first female MP, and first Conservative MP for 57 years.
Here are nine photos to mark the end of Jill Mortimer’s time as Conservative MP for Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Jul 2024, 11:59 BST
Jill Mortimer was succeeded by Jonathan Brash following the general election on 4 July.

Despite only serving a three-year term, Jill Mortimer was Hartlepool’s first female MP and first Conservative MP for 57 years.

Pictured in 2012 is Jill Mortimer as the newly elected Hartlepool Conservative MP.

1. Hartlepool's first female MP

Pictured in 2012 is Jill Mortimer as the newly elected Hartlepool Conservative MP.Photo: Stu Norton

Jill Mortimer is pictured here during the 2024 election count at the Mill House Leisure Centre.

2. 2024 election count

Jill Mortimer is pictured here during the 2024 election count at the Mill House Leisure Centre.Photo: Frank Reid

Jill Mortimer pays her respects at the 80th anniversary of D-Day service of remembrance in 2024.

3. D-Day service of remembrance

Jill Mortimer pays her respects at the 80th anniversary of D-Day service of remembrance in 2024.Photo: Frank Reid

Jill Mortimer makes a trip to the Strabag fabrication shed in 2023.

4. Strabag

Jill Mortimer makes a trip to the Strabag fabrication shed in 2023.Photo: Frank Reid

