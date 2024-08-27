Do you remember any of these images of times gone by?Do you remember any of these images of times gone by?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th Aug 2024, 17:14 BST
We have delved even further back in time into our archives than normal for these black and white photos of life in Hartlepool.

Here is just a collection of some of the Mail’s nostalgic photos of Hartlepool during the 1930s and 1940s.

The ice cream man is pictured out and about in the Grayfields area of Hartlepool in the 1930s.

The ice cream man is pictured out and about in the Grayfields area of Hartlepool in the 1930s. Photo: Other, third party

A busy scene at West Hartlepool railway station in the 1930s where two steam engines await their next duty.

A busy scene at West Hartlepool railway station in the 1930s where two steam engines await their next duty. Photo: Other, third party

Two naval drifters are pictured at Victoria Dock in the 1930s.

Two naval drifters are pictured at Victoria Dock in the 1930s. Photo: Other, third party

A busy Front Street at Wingate pictured in the 1930s. Booths Newsagent and Tobacconist is on the right of the picture and on close inspection the barber shop next door is selling 'Black Cat' and 'Craven A' cigarettes from vending machines.

A busy Front Street at Wingate pictured in the 1930s. Booths Newsagent and Tobacconist is on the right of the picture and on close inspection the barber shop next door is selling 'Black Cat' and 'Craven A' cigarettes from vending machines. Photo: Other, third party

