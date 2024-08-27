Here is just a collection of some of the Mail’s nostalgic photos of Hartlepool during the 1930s and 1940s.
1. Ice cream anyone?
The ice cream man is pictured out and about in the Grayfields area of Hartlepool in the 1930s. Photo: Other, third party
2. Busy station
A busy scene at West Hartlepool railway station in the 1930s where two steam engines await their next duty. Photo: Other, third party
3. Naval drifters
Two naval drifters are pictured at Victoria Dock in the 1930s. Photo: Other, third party
4. Day in the life
A busy Front Street at Wingate pictured in the 1930s. Booths Newsagent and Tobacconist is on the right of the picture and on close inspection the barber shop next door is selling 'Black Cat' and 'Craven A' cigarettes from vending machines. Photo: Other, third party
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.