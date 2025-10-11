Do you have fond memories of the year 1982?
1. Belle Vue Social Club
Belle Vue Social Club members are pictured at the site of the proposed sports centre in 1982. Photo: Other, third party
2. The docks
A line up of brand new Opel cars can be seen at Hartlepool docks. Photo: Other, third party
3. I am the music man
Musicians Glenn Coates, Dave Irwin, 'Pop' Appleby and Harry Hill pose for a photo in December 1982. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
4. Hartlepool Engineers Club
The original Hartlepool Engineers Club in Raby Road was originally formed in 1919 by 12 local engineers who worked in the local shipyards. It was eventually demolished in 1969 and replaced. Photo: Other, third party