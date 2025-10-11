How many of these 1982 retro scenes do you recognise?placeholder image
How many of these 1982 retro scenes do you recognise?

Here are nine retro photos of life in Hartlepool in 1982

By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Oct 2025, 12:49 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2025, 12:54 BST
From sports teams and social clubs to pancake races and bus rides – lots of memories have been shared in 1982.

Do you have fond memories of the year 1982?

Belle Vue Social Club members are pictured at the site of the proposed sports centre in 1982.

1. Belle Vue Social Club

Belle Vue Social Club members are pictured at the site of the proposed sports centre in 1982. Photo: Other, third party

A line up of brand new Opel cars can be seen at Hartlepool docks.

2. The docks

A line up of brand new Opel cars can be seen at Hartlepool docks. Photo: Other, third party

Musicians Glenn Coates, Dave Irwin, 'Pop' Appleby and Harry Hill pose for a photo in December 1982.

3. I am the music man

Musicians Glenn Coates, Dave Irwin, 'Pop' Appleby and Harry Hill pose for a photo in December 1982. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

The original Hartlepool Engineers Club in Raby Road was originally formed in 1919 by 12 local engineers who worked in the local shipyards. It was eventually demolished in 1969 and replaced.

4. Hartlepool Engineers Club

The original Hartlepool Engineers Club in Raby Road was originally formed in 1919 by 12 local engineers who worked in the local shipyards. It was eventually demolished in 1969 and replaced. Photo: Other, third party

