Father Christmas and his grotto will be taking up residence in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre from Saturday.

After welcoming families and children he will open his grotto for the first time at 11.30am.

In the meantime, here are some retro scenes showing Santa’s parade in the past. Can you spot someone you know?

1. It's the big man himself! Here is Santa Claus arriving in Hartlepool on his sleigh in 2017 but were you pictured with him?

2. He's on his way The Santa parade in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in 2017. Were you there?

3. What a turnout Look at the crowds which welcomed Santa to Hartlepool 4 years ago.

4. Lovely to meet you Santa meets his fans in this scene from 2017.