Ho ho hoping you remember these Hartlepool Santa parade scenes

Santa Claus is coming to town – this weekend

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 9:42 am

Father Christmas and his grotto will be taking up residence in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre from Saturday.

People are invited to join Middleton Grange for a free day of festive fun and activities from 10am to 1pm including dance performances, a brass band playing and Santa’s parade at 11.05am.

After welcoming families and children he will open his grotto for the first time at 11.30am.

In the meantime, here are some retro scenes showing Santa’s parade in the past. Can you spot someone you know?

1. It's the big man himself!

Here is Santa Claus arriving in Hartlepool on his sleigh in 2017 but were you pictured with him?

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. He's on his way

The Santa parade in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in 2017. Were you there?

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. What a turnout

Look at the crowds which welcomed Santa to Hartlepool 4 years ago.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Lovely to meet you

Santa meets his fans in this scene from 2017.

Photo: Kevin Brady

