Father Christmas and his grotto will be taking up residence in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre from Saturday.
People are invited to join Middleton Grange for a free day of festive fun and activities from 10am to 1pm including dance performances, a brass band playing and Santa’s parade at 11.05am.
After welcoming families and children he will open his grotto for the first time at 11.30am.
In the meantime, here are some retro scenes showing Santa’s parade in the past. Can you spot someone you know?
Page 1 of 3