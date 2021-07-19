Hopelessly devoted to the memories! 10 retro photos showing how you love Grease, Pink Ladies and all

And you loved it so much, you performed it on stage at your school musicals.

Others among you dressed up as the characters for charity days. And some of you held Grease-themed events in the office or the playground.

We are putting the spotlight on the mega film after the news that a Grease prequel could be on the way, starring the Pink Ladies.

In the meantime, see if you can spot someone you know in these local Grease flashback scenes.

1. Great Grease memories at Grangers Look at the fun that the Grangers group had when they put on a production of Grease in 2007 in Grange Road Methodist Church. Photo: DP Buy photo

2. Having a blast at St Hild's All smiles at the 2005 St Hild's School production of Grease. Were you in the cast? Photo: TC Buy photo

3. Pink power at Barnard Grove Barnard Grove Primary School pupils had a great time when they performed Grease in 2013. Here are the cast members (left to right) Rizzo (Alicia Hutchins), Frenchy (Lauren Wood), Jan (Ellie Robbins) and Marty (Elise Sullivan). Photo: Frank Reid Buy photo