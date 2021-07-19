Hopelessly devoted to the memories! 10 retro photos showing how you love Grease, Pink Ladies and all
Oh those summer nights! We all loved the hit film Grease.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 1:25 pm
And you loved it so much, you performed it on stage at your school musicals.
Others among you dressed up as the characters for charity days. And some of you held Grease-themed events in the office or the playground.
We are putting the spotlight on the mega film after the news that a Grease prequel could be on the way, starring the Pink Ladies.
In the meantime, see if you can spot someone you know in these local Grease flashback scenes.
