We are going back to the year 2004 in our archives looking back at more beautiful babies.

All of these little cuties, from just a few months old to tireless toddlers, entered the Hartlepool Mail’s Bonny Babies competition that year.

As you can see, it was massively popular with proud parents keen to show off their children in their best clothes.

Scroll through each page below to see if there is anyone from your family or who you know.

1 . Riley Watson 16 months Photo: SH Photo Sales

2 . Ethan Gibson 14 months. Photo: SH Photo Sales

3 . Jordan Usher 24 months Photo: SH Photo Sales

4 . Atalia Miller 42 months Photo: SH Photo Sales