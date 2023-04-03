News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Some of the youngsters in 2004's Bonny Baby Competition.
How cute do they look? 27 more Hartlepool Bonny Babies pictures from 2004

We are going back to the year 2004 in our archives looking back at more beautiful babies.

By Mark Payne
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 18:28 BST

All of these little cuties, from just a few months old to tireless toddlers, entered the Hartlepool Mail’s Bonny Babies competition that year.

As you can see, it was massively popular with proud parents keen to show off their children in their best clothes.

Scroll through each page below to see if there is anyone from your family or who you know.

16 months

1. Riley Watson

16 months Photo: SH

14 months.

2. Ethan Gibson

14 months. Photo: SH

24 months

3. Jordan Usher

24 months Photo: SH

42 months

4. Atalia Miller

42 months Photo: SH

Hartlepool Mail