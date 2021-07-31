A nostalgic collection of photos from the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.
How Hartlepool's streets used to look - 9 more photos of the town in decades gone by

The decades have made such a difference to the changing face of Hartlepool.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 4:55 am

These photos, courtesy of the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service, show how the town’s streets once looked.

From Cornwall Street to James Street and Middleton Road, this is a selection of images from a time gone by.

Take a look at a collection of pictures which were taken not so many decades ago.

1. Mildred Street and Hart Lane

Hart Lane Infants' School on the corner of Mildred Street and Hart Lane. It was later used as a garage for wedding limousines and taxis. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

2. Middleton Road

The side of the gas works in Middleton Road looking towards the docks. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

3. Princess Street

A 1961 photo looking towards George Street before demolition. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service

4. James Street

James Street is seen here looking west towards Lynn Street from Mainsforth Terrace. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

