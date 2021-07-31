How Hartlepool's streets used to look - 9 more photos of the town in decades gone by
The decades have made such a difference to the changing face of Hartlepool.
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 4:55 am
These photos, courtesy of the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service, show how the town’s streets once looked.
From Cornwall Street to James Street and Middleton Road, this is a selection of images from a time gone by.
Take a look at a collection of pictures which were taken not so many decades ago.
Page 1 of 3