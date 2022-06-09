How life in Hartlepool looked 50 years ago - nine photos including the new General Hospital and the Northgate footbridge

It is only 50 years ago that these photos were taken. They show a cross section of the town, from winning the city section of Britain in Bloom to a new general hospital.

Who remembers the tunnel to old town which always flooded? Or how about the footbridge to Northgate.

We have all this and more in 9 reminders of 1972 which were provided to us by the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.

1. Champions! The year Hartlepool won the city section of Britain in Bloom, jointly with Bath. Here are the town's civic dignitaries celebrating at the Council Nursery in Tanfield Road. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service Photo Sales

2. Did you use it? Northgate Footbridge pictured in June 1972. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service Photo Sales

3. A big new arrival The first part of the new General Hospital which was opened by the Duchess of Kent in 1972. However, A and E patients had to go to St Hilda's Hospital. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service Photo Sales

4. On the right track A view from Hartlepool station taken in 1972 and looking southbound. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service Photo: Hartlepool Library Service Photo Sales