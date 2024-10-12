Just some of the Hartlepool Mail's photographs taken in town during 2008.Just some of the Hartlepool Mail's photographs taken in town during 2008.
'How long ago?' - 25 nostalgic photos of life in Hartlepool back in 2008

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 12th Oct 2024, 13:28 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2024, 13:34 BST
There are scores of faces you might know in our latest photo flashback.

Today we turn back the clock to life in Hartlepool during 2008 with this collection of pictures covering schools, sport, business and fundraising events.

Fundraisers, left to right, John Deers, Susan Stead, Stephen Stead and Darren Robbins at the King Oswy pub.

1. 2008 remembered

Fundraisers, left to right, John Deers, Susan Stead, Stephen Stead and Darren Robbins at the King Oswy pub. Photo: TC

Oaksway Netball Club in action in 2008.

2. 2008 remembered

Oaksway Netball Club in action in 2008. Photo: TC

Competitors at Hartlepool's Race For Life event.

3. 2008 remembered

Competitors at Hartlepool's Race For Life event. Photo: LH

Part of the cast for Seaton Academy of Dance's 2008 panto.

4. 2008 remembered

Part of the cast for Seaton Academy of Dance's 2008 panto. Photo: TC

