'How long ago?' - Take a look at these 21 photos of life in Hartlepool in 2006

By Madeleine Raine
Published 12th Nov 2024, 14:21 BST
Do you remember what life was like in Hartlepool in 2006?

From school proms and results days to Hartlepool United heading for a promotion and the Headland carnival, a lot was happening in 2006 – as these flashback photos show.

Manor College of Technology pupils celebrate their prom in the summer of 2006 at Hardwick Hall, in Sedgefield.

1. It's prom season

Manor College of Technology pupils celebrate their prom in the summer of 2006 at Hardwick Hall, in Sedgefield. Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool United celebrate their promotion with a parade bus tour around the town.

2. Pools pomotion

Hartlepool United celebrate their promotion with a parade bus tour around the town. Photo: Frank Reid

Manor College of Technology pupils don their best suits for their summer prom.

3. Suited and booted

Manor College of Technology pupils don their best suits for their summer prom. Photo: Frank Reid

Locals gather on The Green in Elwick to take part in Elwick's fun day.

4. Fun day

Locals gather on The Green in Elwick to take part in Elwick's fun day. Photo: DP

