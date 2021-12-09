How many of these former Hartlepool and East Durham demolished buildings would you have saved?

But now they’re all gone and we are left with the memories of structures such as the Steetley chimney, Barlows, Jacksons Landing and Tunstall Cort.

We’ve said goodbye to the Blackhall stack, and to college buildings, but how many would you have saved?

How many do you remember? Take a look and tell us more.

The end of the Brus Arms Back to 2009 for this view of the Brus Arms.

Steetley chimney A reminder of the demolition of the Steetley Chimney in 2012. For years, it was a landmark on the Hartlepool skyline.

Barlows Demolition starts on the former Barlows site in 2006.

Demolition in Seaton Carew The Seaton Carew North Shelter faced demolition in 2005. Remember this?