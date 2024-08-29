Just some of our nostalgic pictures of new starters at Hartlepool schools from over the years.Just some of our nostalgic pictures of new starters at Hartlepool schools from over the years.
Hundreds of young faces in this nostalgic collection of pictures of new starters at Hartlepool primary schools

By Gavin Ledwith

Published 29th Aug 2024, 12:36 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 16:23 BST
Schools are preparing to reopen over the coming days after the summer break.

So we thought we would raid the Mail archives once more to dust down these pictures of new starters at Hartlepool primary schools over the years.

Clavering new starters in 2003.

1. Clavering Primary School

Clavering new starters in 2003. Photo: TC

New starters at Throston Primary School in 2005.

2. Throston Primary School

New starters at Throston Primary School in 2005. Photo: FLR

New starters in 2003.

3. Barnard Grove Primary School

New starters in 2003. Photo: TC

New starters at St Aidan's School in 2003.

4. St Aidan's Primary School

New starters at St Aidan's School in 2003. Photo: DW

