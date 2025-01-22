For the best part of 40 years, Woolworths and Marks & Spencer occupied prominent sites in the shopping centre until their closures in 2009 and 2014 respectively.
What are your memories of the two shops? Woolies was a favourite for toys, pick and mix sweets, and music while Marks and Spencer was many shoppers’ go to place for clothes.
1. Last days
Closing down signs in the windows in December 2008. Photo: LH
2. Mayor's visit
Stefan Andrejczuk, manager of Marks and Spencer, shows some of the store's products to the Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Mrs Margaret Kellman, and her escort Paul Kellman. This would have been in the late 1980s. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
3. What a wizard book!
A boy dives into the new Harry Potter book. Photo: FLR
4. Royal visitor
The late Prince Philip opposite Woolworths during a royal walkabout in Hartlepool town centre as apart of the Silver Jubilee visit in 1977. Photo: Mail