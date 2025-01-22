Harking back to the heyday of the town's Woolworths and Marks & Spencer at Middleton Grange shopping centre.placeholder image
I love these pictures of Hartlepool's Woolworths and Marks & Spencer stores in their heyday

By Mark Payne
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 13:31 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 15:03 BST
They were two of the largest and longstanding names in Middleton Grange shopping centre.

For the best part of 40 years, Woolworths and Marks & Spencer occupied prominent sites in the shopping centre until their closures in 2009 and 2014 respectively.

What are your memories of the two shops? Woolies was a favourite for toys, pick and mix sweets, and music while Marks and Spencer was many shoppers’ go to place for clothes.

Closing down signs in the windows in December 2008.

1. Last days

Closing down signs in the windows in December 2008.

Stefan Andrejczuk, manager of Marks and Spencer, shows some of the store's products to the Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Mrs Margaret Kellman, and her escort Paul Kellman. This would have been in the late 1980s.

2. Mayor's visit

Stefan Andrejczuk, manager of Marks and Spencer, shows some of the store's products to the Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Mrs Margaret Kellman, and her escort Paul Kellman. This would have been in the late 1980s.

A boy dives into the new Harry Potter book.

3. What a wizard book!

A boy dives into the new Harry Potter book.

The late Prince Philip opposite Woolworths during a royal walkabout in Hartlepool town centre as apart of the Silver Jubilee visit in 1977.

4. Royal visitor

The late Prince Philip opposite Woolworths during a royal walkabout in Hartlepool town centre as apart of the Silver Jubilee visit in 1977.

